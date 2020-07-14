Voters in Texas cast their ballots Tuesday in some key races. The biggest statewide race was the runoff between two Democrats hoping to unseat Republican Senator John Cornyn.
Mary 'MJ' Hegar is an Air Force veteran. Royce West is Texas State Senator from Dallas.
Hegar was declared the winner of the race late Tuesday night. She will face incumbent Cornyn in the November election.
We're also tracking the numbers in two east Texas sheriff's races.
Kevin Windham will be the new sheriff in Shelby County. Windham, who was the chief deputy, defeated incumbent Newton Johnson
In Rusk County, Johnwayne Valdez defeated incumbent Sheriff Jeff Price.
Price was seeking a third term in office.
