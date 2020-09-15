MARSHALL, Texas - Country music legends the Bellamy Brothers are set to play at the upcoming second annual Hannah House Maternity Home benefit on Sept. 26 at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.
Brothers and singers Howard and David Bellamy have enjoyed more than 40 years of music success and have brought songs like, “Let Your Love Flow,” “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” “Redneck Girl,” and “Reggae Cowboy,” to fans.
Now the duo will be at Bear Creek Smokehouse for a 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 concert that will benefit the non-profit Hannah House Maternity Home of Gilmer, which helps young pregnant women across East Texas and beyond as they make the best decision for them and their child in a loving and safe environment, Hannah House Director Melanie Wright said Monday.
“This is an annual event, and one of two fundraisers we have each year to help fund our non-profit and help young women and children,” Wright said. “Last year we had about 500 people turn out to see ‘Asleep at the Wheel,’ and this year we have the ‘Bellamy Brothers.’”
Money raised from the event specifically goes toward helping provide safe housing and God centered counseling for young expectant mothers as they decide if adoption or parenthood is the best choice.
”Ticket sales from our banquet in February and this event in the fall go to fund the ongoing needs at Hannah House,” Wright said. “Today we just started building the Gathering Place which is a new house here that will be able to house four women and each will be able to have their own bedroom and bathroom.”
Not only do the women stay at Hannah House to receive support throughout their pregnancy, some women who choose adoption stay on for up to six weeks afterwards, Wright said.
”In its 22 year history, over 500 women and children have been helped through Hannah House,” she said. “We facilitate adoptions and sometimes the mother will stay here after the delivery for up to six weeks. For others, we offer parenting transition resources.”
Besides the two fundraiser benefits, Wright said the non-profit relies on monthly support from about 10 area churches but is looking for other churches to sign on.
“We are here for the women and children,” she said. “We are here to change the life of the mother and save the life of the child.”
Tickets for the concert are still available at https://www.stubwire.com/event/2ndannualpasturepartybenefitfeaturingbellamybrothers/bearcreeksmokehouse/marshall/21744/
Tickets for a barbecue dinner made by Bear Creek Smokehouse are also available until Sept. 22 and can also be purchased online.
“Just bring a blanket or a chair and come out,” Wright said. “It’s a pasture party.”
To help donate to Hannah House directly or find out more about its ministry, visit its website at https://hannahhouse.life/