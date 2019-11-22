MARSHALL, Texas - The mother of a 5-year-old Waskom boy and her boyfriend were indicted by a Harrison County grand jury Thursday in connection with the September death of the child.
Danielle Faulkner, 29, was indicted for injury to a child, causing serious bodily injury. Her boyfriend, Larry Prudhomme, 31, was indicted for murder.
“On the evening of September 17, 2019, Waskom EMS responded to a residence on American Plant Road in reference to a child having difficulty breathing,” Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain noted in a press release.
911 dispatchers were told the child was having trouble breathing after reportedly falling off of a porch earlier in the night while taking out trash. At the scene, first responders discovered massive bruising to the child’s body that wasn’t consistent with the couple’s story.
“During the course of their treatment of the child, Waskom EMS notified the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office about concerns they had for the injuries,” the DA indicated.
During the course of their investigation, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants on Faulkner and Prudhomme for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Their bonds were each set at $1 million.
Both of the defendants’ charges as listed in the indictment are first degree felonies, punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison.
Prudhomme and Faulkner, both of Waskom, remain incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail.