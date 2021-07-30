MARSHALL, Texas - Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher confirms that the Harrison County jail has 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19. One is asymptomatic and the remaining three have very mild symptoms.
The individuals who have been confirmed have been placed in isolation and quarantine. No inmate has been hospitalized with any illness and correct measures are in place as prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Texas Jail Standards. Authorities say jail staff recognized these symptoms and reacted quickly.
Since March 2020 and the initial concerns regarding COVID-19, Harrison County has experienced an occasional case, as with many jail settings throughout the United States. The jail continually disinfects and cleans with the same products that hospitals use.