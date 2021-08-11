CARTHAGE, Texas - At 5:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-149, approximately two miles northwest of the city of Carthage in Panola County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the rider of a Mongoose Hotshot bicycle was traveling northwest on SH-149 without lights or reflectors. At the same time, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northwest on the same roadway. The driver of the Chevrolet struck the bicycle rider.
The rider of the Mongoose was identified as Robert Owens, 66, of Carthage. Owens was pronounced at the scene and taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.
The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Jose Galvan-Ramirez, 52, of Marshall. A passenger in his vehicle was identified as Miguel Garcia, 42, of Marshall.
The crash remains under investigation.