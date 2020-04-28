KARNACK, Texas - Two people are recovering after a shooting Monday night in Harrison County.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call just after 11:30, but they were unable to get anyone on the open phone line to talk to them.
A deputy was dispatched to the home on Jackson Arm Road northeast of Karnack and found two people who had been shot. The victims were a 79-year-old aunt and the 64-year-old father of the alleged shooter.
The male victim was alert enough to explain to the deputy that the gunman was still in the home and that his name is Carl Dunn, 53. He was found under a bed and appeared to be drunk.
Dunn was booked into the Harrison County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault family violence with weapon a first-degree felony.
Both victims were flown by helicopter to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
The shooting remains under investigation.