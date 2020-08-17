CENTER, Texas - Five people are dead including four children after a two vehicle crash in Shelby County.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety , a 15-year-old was driving south on FM 2026 around 5:40 p.m. Sunday when a northbound vehicle crossed the yellow line and hit the teen's truck. The DPS says the 30-year-old male driver of that vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed.
That man and his 14-year-old passenger were taken to Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport, while his 60-year-old female passenger was killed.
The 15-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle later died at a hospital. Her 2-year-old, 4-year-old and 11-year-old passengers were also killed.
The DPS investigation continues.
-----
Scott Flowers of Shelby County Today contributed to this article.
