MARSHALL, Texas - Friday is the last day of early voting in the July 14 Democratic Primary Runoff Election in Texas.
"(The) total turnout so far is 534, plus 403 returned ballots by mail," said Harrison County Election Administrator Donald Robinette.
Polls will be open for 12 hours today, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the main elections office at 415 E. Burleson St., Hallsville Gold Hall, Scottsville Community Center; Waskom Sub-courthouse; and Harleton Community Center.
No voting will take place at the main office on Election Day.
Polls will be open, however, at Marshall Convention Center and the other aforementioned branches Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and Scottsville Community Center.