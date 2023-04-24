MARSHALL, Texas - Community members eager to get out and take their turn at the ballot this election cycle will get their first chance to do so this Monday when early voting begins.
For Marshall residents, Marshall ISD’s bond election item the only one on the ballot.
The bond item is for $41.9 million, to be used for planned renovations to the Marshall High School campus, which has not been renovated in any meaningful way for decades, according to school officials.
Early voting will also be conducted at Marshall High School at 1900 Maverick Drive starting April 27 through 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day is Saturday May 6, with polls open at Marshall High School that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Marshall ISD administration has been working hard throughout the past month to educate the community regarding the bond, with Assistant Superintendent Andy Chilcoat stating there were a few key factors every Marshallite should know before going to the polls.
The first is that the bond item, if approved by voters, will not be the cause of any tax increase in the community. He emphasized that any tax increase Marshall may see will not be the result of the election, and that the school board has worked closely with financial consultants to be sure this is the case.
In fact, the school board was given estimates of being able to bond up to around $45 million before the city would see any property tax increases due to the election item, and he stated that the school board chose to be more financially conservative and only requested $41.9 million.
The renovations planned for the high school include fixes to needs the school has had for many years, such as the removal of unused lockers to create more open and communal space for students, as well as the addition of the new auxiliary gym to finally allow the schools cheer team, color guard and Mavettes a place to practice.
However, renovations also look to the future of education in Marshall, with the best example of this the creation of the new CTE garage space on the property.
Not only would the addition of the new space allow for more hands on learning opportunities for students in a safer, more up to date environment, but the new space is also in the works to be certified by SACS.
This certification would allow the school to expand its duel enrollment program for CTE students specifically, by bringing qualified teachers from TSTC and other local colleges to teach on campus at the high school, rather than those students being bused off campus for class.
This would allow more to be taught within one school day, and much more throughout the year, opening up students to additional career opportunities and qualifications before they ever leave high school.
“The goal of our school, always, is to have our students leave here prepared to be productive, hard working members of society, and we owe them that education. We have to provide these students with as many tools as we can for them to succeed.” Superintenent Richele Langley said during one community meeting regarding the bond.
More information on the bond, the option to check your registration status and more can be found at www.marshallisd.com/o/bond2023.