MARSHALL, Texas — Officials have arrested one man in connection to the death of a man in a shooting in Harrison County.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff, 36, was arrested in Bangor, Maine in connection to a shooting that happened in the portion of Ore City/Lazy Lakes area on Fourth of July.
Jeremy Vick, 35, was found shot and personnel began giving medical treatment. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.
On July 21, investigators issued a warrant for Ratcliff with multiple offenses including first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Ractliff will be arraigned and will be transferred to the Harrison County Main Jail.