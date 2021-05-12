ETOILE, Texas - A Shelby County man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 103, about four-and-a-half miles east of Etoile in Nacogdoches County.
Troopers say the investigation indicates a tractor-trailer rig hauling lumber and a pickup, both westbound, collided.
Investigators believe the driver of the pickup made an unsafe turn in front of the 18-wheeler and was struck in the driver’s side.
The commercial vehicle then traveled off the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, Kenedy Edwards, 54, of Center, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the smaller truck was taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.