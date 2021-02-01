TYLER, Texas - Two East Texans charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will be transported to Washington, D.C., and held without bond.
Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, and Alex Harkrider, 33, of Carthage, will remain in custody until trial after a federal court ruling this past week in Tyler.
The Jan. 22 hearing included evidence against both men that federal Judge K. Nicole Mitchell ruled as “clear and convincing evidence that there are no conditions that would reasonably assure the safety of the community and has shown by a preponderance of the evidence that there is a serious risk that the defendant will flee or not appear in court when required.”
In the detention order for Nichols, Mitchell noted that she is concerned about the evidence presented that painted a picture “not of a peaceful protest that got out of hand, but of a planned, predetermined attempt to attack the Capitol building.”
“Text messages lay out a plan to take weapons and to acquire body armor along the way,” Mitchell said in court documents of the men’s trip earlier this month from East Texas to Washington, D.C. “The government presented evidence showing threats and antagonizing language towards the crowd. The evidence shows that (Nichols’) intent was not to participate in a peaceful act.”
Mitchell said she also was concerned about evidence of “other hostile acts” by Nichols in the past as well as a history of substance abuse.
In a detention order for Harkrider, Mitchell said she was concerned about text messages discussing bringing firearms to the Capitol as well as “evidence that (Harkrider) did bring a weapon with him onto the Capitol grounds, and video evidence of the defendant entering the Capitol building.”