HEMPHILL, Texas – The 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy and the legacy of its final crew will be honored with a public memorial in East Texas on Wednesday. It's organized by the Patricia Huffman Smith NASA Museum 'Remembering Columbia' in Hemphill and the NASA Alumni League, Johnson Space Center Chapter.
First Baptist Church is hosting the program paying tribute to the seven STS-107 crew members, as well as the two volunteers who lost their lives during the 2003 search and recovery effort. The memorial service will begin promptly at 7:45 a.m. Guest speakers include Gerald Schumann, retired Mishap Investigation Program Manager at NASA; Mike Leinbach, final Shuttle Launch Director at NASA's Kennedy Space Center; former NASA Administrator Sean O’Keefe; former East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert; Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA's Johnson Space Center; and retired NASA astronaut Jerry Ross.
Following the program, the ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum will host a series of panel discussions beginning at 10 a.m. in the museum auditorium. Topics include: “NASA Happenings: Current and Upcoming;” “Making STEM for Everyone;” “Making Space for Women;” and “Why is Space Dangerous, Yet So Safe?” An impressive line-up of guest speakers includes astronauts, engineers, NASA administrators and personnel, advisors, educators, authors, and historians. An autograph session and book signing will follow the panels at 4 p.m.