Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... SOUTHEASTERN CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... CENTRAL DE SOTO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... RED RIVER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... SOUTH CENTRAL WEBSTER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... * UNTIL 1045 AM CDT. * AT 733 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. BETWEEN 2 AND 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MANSFIELD, COUSHATTA, RINGGOLD, MARTIN, SOUTH MANSFIELD, HALL SUMMIT, CASTOR, GRAND CANE, EDGEFIELD, JAMESTOWN, GRAND BAYOU, CRICHTON, LOGGY BAYOU, NINOCK, CARMEL, CASPIANA, EVELYN, MC DADE, ARMISTEAD AND RAMBIN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&