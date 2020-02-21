PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The family of Lauren Colvin Thompson, who disappeared from Panola County in January 2019, has established a tip line for anyone who wants to report information on her case.
According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, Thompson disappeared on January 10 after calling 911.
The PCSO says Thompson seemed to be in "huge distress" and confused as to exactly where she was and felt someone was after her. The sheriff’s office was able to get three 911 pings in the proximity of where the call was coming from. Five minutes after the call ended, Thompson's car was located.
"There are possibly other new reward posters floating around that have not been approved by, nor are they associated with Lauren's family or local law enforcement," the PCSO said in a statement. "We, nor Lauren's family can verify the accuracy of any reward information on these other posters. Any reward poster or missing person poster verified by Lauren's family will say so on the poster."
The tip line can be reached by calling or texting (888) 411-4491. All tips will be forwarded to the PCSO and the Texas Rangers.