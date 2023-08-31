MARSHALL, Texas — Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Harrison County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Monday night, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a driver, identified as John L. Stanford, 39, of Avinger, on U.S. Highway 259 in Gregg County.
DPS says a chase began after Stanford drove off during the stop. The pursuit ended on FM 450 in Harrison County when officials say Stanford got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area.
Authorities say the trooper and Stanford exchanged gunfire as the suspect continued into the woods. Stanford was later found and pronounced dead at the scene.