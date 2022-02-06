LONGVIEW, Texas — CBS19's parent company, TEGNA, is fighting for the release of videos connected to the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
As part of that effort, we have obtained new video of a Longview man accused of taking part in the violence.
"They are labeling us as anarchists. They are talking about using lethal force against us as we storm the capitol. They are talking about using lethal force against you."
Federal authorities say that quote, and others can be attributed to Ryan Nichols who officials say was wearing tactical gear and a ballistic plate, all while armed with a crowbar.
"We're live heading down to the capitol right now, marching. There's millions, millions of Trump supporters out here."
