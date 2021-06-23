MARSHALL, Texas - The cause of a house fire in Marshall early Wednesday morning is under investigation.
The house in the 1200 block of Elm Street was vacant and nobody was hurt, according to KMHT radio.
“Battalion Chief Jeans and his crew did an outstanding job considering the conditions of the house upon arrival," Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said. "Protecting exposures becomes the most important objective during advanced fires such as these.”
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.