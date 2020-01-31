CARTHAGE, Texas - First State Bank & Trust Co. has presented Jessica Pace, director of Institutional Advancement at Panola College, with a check for $10,000. The funds will be used to endow the Chris Dickerson Memorial Scholarship, honoring fallen deputy, Chris Dickerson.
Chris Dickerson was born January 17, 1991 in Marshall, Texas. He was killed in the line of duty December 31, 2019 in Gary, Texas. Chris graduated from Carthage High School in 2009 and attended Aviation School in Norfolk, Virginia while serving in the Texas Army National Guard. He graduated from the Kilgore Police Academy and served as a deputy and member of the Panola County Honor Guard for the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. On September 18, 2010 Chris and Krista LaNae Edge married and have two daughters, Kensley and Chelsey Dickerson.
“First State Bank felt that after the tragedy of Chris Dickerson, we wanted to make an effort to support the first responders of Panola County. We felt that establishing a scholarship with Panola College would be a great way to offer support for generations to come,” said Gene Giles, President of First State Bank. “First State Bank has always been supportive of first responders. In fact, we have several currently working at the bank. We felt that it was not only our responsibility, but that we wanted to do something for the community.”
The Chris Dickerson Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to a Panola College student. Dependents of Panola County first responder(s) are eligible to apply. First responders include peace officers, firefighting personnel, and paramedics.