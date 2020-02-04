MARSHALL, Texas - The Marshall City Commission interviewed five prospective candidates for the interim position of Commissioner for District Two Jan. 30.
Each candidate had a twenty minute interview with the commission where they were asked questions by all commissioners present. Commissioners Larry Hurta and Doug Lewis were unable to attend the interview process.
An item was added to the agenda of the next city commissioners meeting, on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, where each commissioner will for vote for one of the five candidates. If one of the candidates does not receive the majority on the first round then the top two candidates will be selected for a second vote, where the majority will be chosen.
Candidates:
Deb Flarity
Flarity has lived in Marshall for four years, moving to the city after her retirement from running a private high school.
She has served the city as a member of the image advisory board, which has been recently changed to the Keep Marshall Beautiful board, as well as participating in the local farmers market.
During her interview Flarity outlined a number of aspects of Marshall she found most appealing when she moved to the area, including the downtown, the architecture, food options, connection to train station and location by local high ways among others.
She said that her plan would be to highlight the aspects of Marshall, including bringing more awareness to the fact that Marshall is a college town, and continue to work to beautify the city.
Varity also discussed her concerns over the connection between the economic divide and the racial divide in Marshall, stating that she hoped to bring good paying jobs to the people of District Two and work with the city to revitalize neighborhoods to help address the economic disparity.
“When I decided to move here I saw the bones of what could be a incredible community,” she stated.
Leo Morris
Morris is a Marshall native, having left the city for college. He spent a number of years working for the city of Houston’s Public Works Department before his retirement and return to his hometown.
Morris is a member of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as well as a member of the Newtown Neighborhood Association, serving as coordinator of the groups watch.
He stated that he has participated in a number of neighborhood clean ups, served on two local school bond committees, and has been attending and participating in the city commissioners bi-weekly meetings for years.
On the subject of the Mobilize Marshall plan Morris said that he found that many of the aspects of the plan will greatly benefit the people of District two and that he fully supported it.
Morris also said that he has person gone out into the communities in District two, passing out information on how to get in contact with various public services and participating in the local community garden, volunteering to assist in voter registration, among other things.
He said that his goal for the district would be to work with the city to create a new park in the Sunnyside portion of District Two, as well as organize the district into neighborhood associations and work to bring jobs to the district.
Jeffery Henderson
Henderson works as a banker for Austin Bank in Marshall, and grew up in the area. He has a wife and two sons and volunteers at Mission Marshall as well as serving previously on the literacy council.
Henderson said that he follows what the city commission does by attending commissioners meetings and participating in events like the Mobilize Marshall meeting in June 2019.
He said that his goals for district two would be to continue to grow the neighborhood associations to create stake holders within the community.
Henderson outlined how he would go door to door to determine who was interested in the association as well as actively listen to the concerns of the community members to work to address their needs.
He discussed how the city’s Mobilize Marshall Plan and new Neighborhood Revitalization Plan would work within the district and how he would work to facilitate those plans within the community.
“I support the Mobilize Marshall plan and I want to help with that within the community,” Henderson said.
Chris Fraizer
Fraizer is a Marshall native who is active with local youth sports. He said that he volunteers to teach a number of sports as well as with the boys and girls club.
“I work with youth a lot, I like to give them the skills they need, to give them a positive outlet,” he said.
He said that one thing he hoped to do as commissioner was to work with the city to bring children in District Two something to do, with the addition of a park and other outdoor facilities.
He said he hoped to work to bring a better cohesion within the community, and bring everyone together as neighbors.
Fraizer said that he was inspired to apply for the position after he received positive feedback within the community after addressing the commission previously.
Kenneth Crawford
Crawford is a former Wiley College student, who moved back to the area after graduation to work at the school. He has been a Marshall resident for a total of six years.
He stated that he has a passion for speaking up for people who may not have a voice and was interested in the position because he hoped to be that voice for district two.
Crawford has volunteered with voter registration within the community and has worked with Meals on Wheels to serve food to elementary school students as well as working with All American City. He has also participated in a number of programs and activities with Wiley College which falls within District Two.
He said that as a commissioner he would support the downtown plan, and work to bring more diverse business to the district along with new jobs.
Crawford outlined a plan for meeting with community members within district two to organize and work with city officials to real the goals of the neighborhood revitalization.