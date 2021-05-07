TYLER, Texas - A former East Texas nurse from Hallsville, accused of killing multiple patients at a Tyler hospital, was recently indicted in connection with the death of a fourth patient.
William George Davis, 36, of Hallsville, who was already charged with capital murder of multiple persons for the deaths of three patients, was indicted for the death of Joseph Kalina, according to an April 22 indictment.
Davis was previously indicted for accusations of intentionally and knowingly causing the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark and Christopher Greenaway by introducing air into their arterial systems, according to the Aug. 28, 2018, indictment.
Kalina was originally listed in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Davis’ case. Now, according to the recent indictment, on or about Jan. 25, 2018, Davis allegedly caused the death of Kalina by “introducing air into the arterial system” of Kalina.
In 2018, Davis was also charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of murder.
Davis worked for Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for five years and was fired Feb. 15, 2018, about a week after hospital officials went to police with their concerns. Prior to that, he worked for Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview from 2011 to 2013.
All the incidents included in the arrest warrant affidavit occurred at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
Davis’ nursing license was suspended during a meeting in Austin in March 2018, according to a Texas Board of Nursing order.
The Smith County District Attorney’s Office said last year it intends to seek the death penalty in Davis’ case.
According to judicial records, Davis’ next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 21.
Davis was arrested April 10, 2018, and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $6.75 million, according to Smith County Jail records.