TYLER, Texas — Child Protective Services (CPS) says a 17-month-old East Texas child who went missing last week was found safe in Colorado.
The CPS said Ellisia has been placed with appropriate family members.
Local officials began asking for the public's help in finding the child on Thursday.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the child was ordered into Child Protective Services (CPS) custody by Judge Robert Wilson of the 321st Judicial District Court on Sept. 18. She was last seen with her mother, Allie O’Neal, 20, of Kilgore.