GARY, Texas - Gary Water Supply has issued a boil notice because of a main line break.
All customers should boil their water for two full minutes and then cooled before using it as drinking water or for other consumption purposes, such as cooking or brushing teeth. In lieu of boiling water, customers should use bottled water or another suitable source.
The boil notice remains in effect until otherwise posted.
For questions, contact Stacy Cranford at (903) 692-4313, 2607 FM 999, Gary, Texas 75643.