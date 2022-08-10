HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD trustees recently approved one of the largest pay increases for staff in recent history with a 10 percent raise for all district staff.
All of the district’s about 760 employees received a 10 percent raise, which will be applied on their fall paychecks. The district trustees approved the raises for all staff and teachers at the last July board meeting, Hallsville ISD Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said Monday.
“We hadn’t given raises since 2020 and due to the rising costs from inflation, we wanted to do the right thing to help meet those needs,” Brown said.
The raises cost the district an additional $3.5 million out of the general fund on the upcoming 2022-23 budget, which is set to be adopted later this month, along with the 2022-23 tax rate.
In addition to the raises, teachers also received their normal step increases.
Trustees also used additional ESSER funds to give a one time $3,000 retention stipend to all returning staff this fall.
The trustees are set to host a public hearing to adopt the tax rate and budget on Aug. 22.