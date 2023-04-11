HALLSVILLE, Texas - Hallsville police department reported a shooting Friday morning that left one man, 56 year old Ricky Ellis, deceased, and 54 year old Cassandra Harris in custody.
Shortly after midnight the Hallsville police department responded to a shooting on Saddle Brook Cir. in Hallsville off FM 450.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded with Hallsville PD to assist. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowner, Harris, who advised she had shot Ellis, who lives with her at the residence.
Officers reported to have found Ellis unresponsive in the master bedroom of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds and began life saving measures until Hallsville Fire and Champion EMS arrived.