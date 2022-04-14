MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall woman has been arrested after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says she stole several packages from a front porch.
Dever Joann Roman has been charged with theft of mail, HCSO said. Roman was arrested in Marion County and is being held at the Harrison County Jail.
The sheriff’s office had asked for help identifying a package thief suspect captured on a Ring surveillance video around 9:15 a.m. on March 25 at a home north of Hallsville. The suspect was seen stealing several packages, then getting into a car and leaving the area.
The sheriff’s office thanked the public for their help in identifying the suspect.
“There are several other cases still under investigation involving Roman, and further charges are pending,” HCSO said in a note on Facebook.