MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man for human smuggling this past weekend during a traffic stop.
Benjamin Rios-Perez, 32, city of residence unknown, faces five counts of smuggling of persons: monetary gain. His bond has not yet been set, according to online court records.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on Interstate 20 eastbound at the 619 mile marker on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle and about $3,701 was seized and Rios-Peres was taken to the Harrison County Jail.