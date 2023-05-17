MARSHALL, Texas - A Harrison County man who died as the result of a gunshot wound last Friday in Hallsville has been identified as William Joseph Feazell Jr., 39, of Marshall.
According to Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher, Feazell was shot by a homeowner as Feazell attempted to commit the offense of aggravated robbery at the homeowner’s residence.
Fletcher said no arrest has been made at this time as the evidence currently points to an act of self defense as the homeowner acted to protect himself as well as the other individuals in the home.
“It appears right now, it started as an aggravated robbery and they both struggled over the actor’s gun, and the actor suffered a gunshot wound during the struggle and succumbed to his injuries,” the sheriff told the News Messenger.
“At this time, it looks like a case of self defense,” he said. “When the case is ready [to be presented to] the district attorney, the DA will send it to the grand jury, who will decide if it will be either a no-bill or indictment.”
Sheriff’s Office officials were alerted of the shooting in the 9000 block of U.S. 80 West in the Hallsville area around 12:38 a.m. Friday.
“Deputies arrived and discovered that one person had died as a result of their injuries,” the sheriff’s office reported at the time.
Feazell was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Demisha Crawford. Fletcher said while the evidence currently points to self defense, the investigation is still ongoing.
“We’re still waiting on some physical evidence to be processed or come through,” he said.
“As in any case, it is unfortunate a life was lost, but a person [also] has a right to protect their life and property and the life of a third person,” the sheriff said. “In this case, there were other people (around whose lives were in danger).”