MARSHALL, Texas - A Harrison County Woman is found guilty of a 2020 murder of her estranged boyfriend.
Charlene Keigi, 63, pleaded not guilty and claimed self defense to the murder of Terry Thomas.
The jury had to determine whether Keigi was guilty of intentionally or knowingly causing death by shooting, or whether her use of force was necessary to protect herself.
Prosecuting Assistant District Attorney Miranda Harris said Thomas didn’t have a knife or gun in his possession the time of his death but was shot three times — twice in the back — by the defendant because he tried to open the sliding door.
Harris pointed out that the defendant ignored the 911 dispatcher’s instructions to stay inside of the house until police arrived. Instead of staying inside, Harris said Keigi continued to proceed to go outside while Thomas was minding his business, getting his things.
Defense attorney Brendan Roth said domestic abuse doesn’t always have to involve physical violence or hitting someone. He argued that the defendant was the victim of mental and emotional abuse.
Roth said the defendant is a 63-year-old mother and grandmother with no prior criminal history. He noted she worked as a stocker at Walmart and was just “a nice little lady.”
He said people call 911 because they are scared, and that’s what she did when Thomas was on the property.
Roth said moments after calling 911 to inform them he was on the property, Keigi called to inform them that she had shot him.
“She sounds distraught,” said Roth, noting she had remorse. “When she found out Mr. Thomas had passed, she said ‘I’m sorry.’”
Referring to video evidence, Hood urged jurors to pay careful attention to the details. The video, self recorded by Keigi, shows Thomas walking the yard, casually inquiring about the whereabouts of some of his belongings. The video shows Keigi shuffle through the house while making a call to 911 dispatchers to inform he was on the property. The video then shows her retrieving a gun, saying “Let me see where he’s at.”
She’s then heard continuously smacking her gum while going outside the door and watching Thomas transport floor mats to his vehicle. The video then shows him walk back towards the home and inquire about something he noticed with the truck. The video shows Keigi then shutting the door and telling him police are on the way.
Hood said the victim, Thomas, was a father and brother who was taken away from his family. Hood noted that Thomas never showed any aggression or anger in that video, leading up to his death.
“Unfortunately, we have a murder,” she said. “These law enforcement officers have seen cases that involve self defense. Unfortunately, this isn’t one of them. She cold-blooded murdered Terry Thomas.”