MARSHALL, Tx- As snow and ice melts, those who got stranded in Marshall and other places in the Ark-La-Tex are opting to hit the road. Many hotels in Marshall are still fully booked, but it believed that rooms may open in a few days as drivers get anxious to get back on the roads.
"We were stuck here for three days," said Charles Kafoglis. "We're ready to get back on the road to get back to Houston." Charles and his family got stuck in Marshall on their way home from Chicago.
"We're trying to figure out the best route to take to get back on the road and go home," said Clare Kaflogis, Charles's daughter. "But Houston is a little bit of a mess right now. So, we're not really sure what we're coming into either."
"We tried to stay one more night just in case and they were they're full up," said Charles.
The Kaflogis' planned to leave as soon as the snow melted, and hoped to get home before sunset. But the Texas Department of Transportation doesn't advise travel just yet.
"It may look a lot better out there, but the conditions are still real bad, very hazardous for anybody to do any traveling out there," said Marcus Sandifer, the Public Information Officer for TXDOT.
Some drivers were a testament to that. Near the Texas/Louisiana border, one truck driver was in traffic for over 14 hours after several trucks jackknifed, blocking all lanes of travel.
"And if you weren't prepared for it, you would have been in real bad shape, as far as food and water," said truck driver Brad Valek. "The restroom became the biggest issue."
He says the roads at first can be deceiving.
"What you see when you get on is not what it could be, you know, down the road five miles," said Valek. "If you're going to go anywhere, you got to be prepared to not be able to make it."