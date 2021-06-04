LONGVIEW, Texas — Expected wet weather is getting in the way of some demolition work this weekend along Interstate 20 between Longview to Hallsville.
The closure was set for 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Crews are planning to demolish the bridge that crosses I-20 at Lansing Switch Road, according to Marcus Sandifer, spokesman for TxDOT's Atlanta District. Now, based on the forecast, that won't be happening this weekend.
WQhen the work does begin, eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured down FM 968 to FM 450 where they will get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will exit at FM 450 and be detoured up to US 80 and then to Loop 281 where they will get back on I-20.