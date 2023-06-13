MARSHALL, Texas - Work to reconstruct a portion of the intersection at the Interstate 20 entrance ramp at U.S. Highway 59 is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
As a result, the entrance ramp to the interstate is scheduled to be closed for one week, until June 20, weather permitting.
Portable message boards will be put into place to warn motorists of the scheduled closure, and traffic will be detoured on a signed route. Northbound traffic will use FM 2625 E to FM 31 N to access I-20 eastbound, and southbound traffic will use the westbound entrance ramp to SH 43, exit and turn around to enter I-20 eastbound.
The construction schedule can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.