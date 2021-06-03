LONGVIEW, Texas — A section of Interstate 20 from Longview to Hallsville will be closed Sunday evening to Monday morning for demolition work.
The closure is set for 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday as crews work to demolish the bridge that crosses I-20 at Lansing Switch Road, according to Marcus Sandifer, spokesman for TxDOT's Atlanta District.
Eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured down FM 968 to FM 450 where they will get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will exit at FM 450 and be detoured up to US 80 and then to Loop 281 where they will get back on I-20.
The construction schedule and highway closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.