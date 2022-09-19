JEFFERSON, Texas — The Jefferson Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a train Sunday evening around 6 p.m.
According to Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez, the incident occurred at the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street.
“Upon arrival, officers were able to identify the person that was hit as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson,” Chief Perez indicated.
The police chief said Smith was partially hit and was alert and conscious upon officers’ arrival. He was transported to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.