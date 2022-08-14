KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more.
The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle drawing in celebration of the new school year.
“We were having a back to school raffle with items people donated like a bike and laptop for the kids. Plus, we had just finished up our kids back to school bash,” Director Henyrett Lovely Porter said.
“They came back and had on hoodies,” Porter described. “We saw them looking up at the big camera. They noticed the other camera came on, when it came on that’s when they started tearing up our digital cameras.”
As a result, the nonprofit took to their Carver CPR Facebook page, asking for any information on the trespassers.
“We apologize for the delay in the raffle that we scheduled for today,” the center wrote. “Unfortunately, we’ve spent a good part of our day going back and forth to Carver due to trespassers.”
The center posted videos from the surveillance cameras.
“On the videos from tonight when they broke in you can tell that they are taking the cameras down,” the nonprofit pointed out.
“If you know who they are, please let us know,” officials posted.
The community center recently held its grand opening in June at the historic George Washington Carver School building in Karnack.
Six years after the closing of the historic school, the building opened as the new nonprofit Carver CPR, thanks to the vision of former elementary school principal and alumna Dr. Porter and family.
Joined by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, Porter celebrated the grand opening of the newly renovated building, revealing its mission as a multipurpose center for the area.
Learning of Sunday’s vandalism, many community members and Karnack natives took to Facebook sharing their disgust, and also joined in the nonprofit in asking for tips.
“It’s a shame that you can’t bring something good to the community without someone being full of hate,” wrote Casandra Marshall-McLaughlin as she wrote a plea to the residents of Karnack, asking to help locate the trespassers.
Porter said she’s grateful for the support of community members, many whom have shared the surveillance videos of the perpetrators and have provided tips as to their identity.
“We had community members quickly send us images (of who they presumed the perpetrators to be),” she said.
The director also thanked those community members who volunteered to come to the building to meet with sheriff’s deputies while they conducted their investigation.
“The work we’re trying to do really is for the entire community,” said Porter. “It is unfortunate someone would spend that time trying to tear that down. The community is concerned. The community is active in trying to solve this, so that this type of thing won’t continue to happen.”
“The kids in that community are excited about having something fun, interesting and engaging,” she added. “We’re glad the community members (were willing to help).”
Porter said she also thanks the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for its speedy response to the incident.
“We were just grateful that the sheriff’s office responded and came out there,” she said. “We were coming from Marshall, and they passed us getting out there with their sirens on.”
She said the nonprofit is also grateful that the sheriff’s deputies were able to recover some of the stolen items, with the assistance of their K-9 officers.
“The police took their K-9 and recovered some of the cameras,” she said.
It is believed that the suspects most likely dropped the equipment as they fled the scene.
Officials also believe that the trespassers may be connected to prior incidents involving vandalism at the historic school building that occurred prior to its renovation. The incidents range from a small fire at one of the buildings on the property, to graffiti, broken doors and busted windows.
Porter said the nonprofit is looking forward to a resolution as the sheriff’s office continues the investigation.
“We’re glad that they made such a speedy response and were able to recover some of the equipment,” she said of the sheriff’s office. “We’re really looking forward to them finding the perpetrator and reaching a speedy conclusion.”
Anyone with information on the perpetrators should contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office's Criminal Investigations Division at (903) 923-4020.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or the P3 App," the sheriff's office advised.