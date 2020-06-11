A Harrison County church leader who attended George Floyd’s funeral Tuesday in the Houston area says Floyd’s death has inspired a “global event.”
“(He’s) the man who woke up the world to injustice. (He’s) the man who woke up the world, who woke up a nation,” Bishop Rickey Moore, pastor of the New Vision Missionary Baptist Church in Karnack and moderator of the State Line Missionary and Educational Association, said of Floyd.
Moore attended Floyd’s private funeral Tuesday in Pearland near Houston and spoke at a Black Lives Matter rally Monday that was held in the parking lot of Floyd’s former high school.
Moore said has preached a host of funerals as a minister, but he’s never seen one more touching than Floyd’s.
“I have been a pastor for more than 36 years, and I have been preaching more than 43, so that means I’ve been burying people, I’ve been attending funerals for a long time, but I have never ever had one to choke me up” Moore said Tuesday during a phone interview.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis. Four now-former officers have been charged in the case. The death has prompted outrage and protests across the country.
The movement has become a global affair, Moore said, which he said was evident by the diverse crowd he saw at Monday’s public viewing held at Floyd’s childhood church, Fountain of Praise, and at Tuesday’s funeral.
“This is a global event,” he said. “I met a man from Denmark, a woman from Cairo — people from all over, globally. Someone from Frankfurt, Germany, interviewed me. I mean black, white — people of all different ethnicities, all races — all of them were there.”
Moore attended the ceremonies in memory of Floyd not only as a representative with the State Line Missionary and Educational Association, but also as chaplain of the Shreveport Fire Department.
“I was down there doing chaplain work and counseling people, because a lot of people are going to need a lot of counseling,” he said.
Not only did he counsel protesters, but he offered prayer to law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders, as well.
“We were there to give support to them and anyone who needed it — if that meant passing out water or letting somebody talk to get it out of their system,” he said.
