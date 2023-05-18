MARSHALL, Texas - A logging crew found skeletal remains while working in Harrison County on Tuesday morning, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crew had been working in the area of Harris Lake Road and Stagecoach Road around 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
Members of the Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions responded to the area and confirmed the remains were human. The sheriff’s office said the remains had been collected and delivered to the University of North Texas’s Center for Human Identification’s Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology in Fort Worth, while investigators with their department are also working to identify the victim.
“I am very proud of our patrol deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators for their long hours and commitment to recovering the skeletal remains,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said.
Fletcher added that he would like to offer a special thanks to the K-9 team with Shreveport Fire Search and Rescue for their expedited response and willingness to assist HSCO at a moment’s notice.