LONGVIEW, Texas - A Longview man is under arrest after a drug bust where Harrison County officials find large quantities of illegal drugs, narcotics, guns and cash at his home on Wednesday.
Devarious Craig, 39, of Longview, was arrested on charges of possession of several types of drugs, money laundering and theft of firearm, after the Narcotics Task Force began an investigation into narcotics allegedly being shipped to his home.
Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said, “I cannot give enough credit to the officers of the Joint Task Force for their success in shutting down multiple drug dealers in Harrison County. This major bust underscores their diligence, ability to be great team players, and coordinate multiple tasks and teams to make Harrison County a better place to live. Their effort has made a real difference in our communities, and I appreciate what they do.”
Craig’s total bond amount exceeds $1.2 million.