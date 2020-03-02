LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in the homicide that occurred Saturday.
According to the LPD, officers responded to the 1700 block of Mobberly Avenue, near LeTourneau University, around 3:20 p.m., on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived on scene, they found one person dead.
Police published pictures on their Facebook page on Sunday hoping to identify their person of interest in the case.
If you have any information, please contact the LPD at 903-237-1170, Detective Brandon Heath at 903-237-1145, or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.