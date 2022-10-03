MARSHALL, Texas - A machete-wielding Marshall man was arrested after he assaulted a family member and was involved in a standoff with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office on Friday, the department said in a press release.
Bryon Matthew Nelson, 46, of Marshall was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest search or transport. His bond has not yet been set, jail records show.
Deputies were called around 9 p.m. Friday to Private Road 1329 near the Crossroads area about a person being armed with a machete, the sheriff's office said. When the officers arrived, they learned that Nelson had assaulted a family member, was highly combative and had made threats towards law enforcement, HSCO said.
The sheriff's office said Nelson confronted the officers while still armed with the machete. When deputies ordered him to drop the machete, he refused and went into a barn. The sheriff's office then "established a perimeter on the barn, and the HCSO Emergency Response Team (ERT) was activated," the HSCO said.
Nelson was treated by EMS on the scene, HSCO said.
“I’m extremely proud of how these deputies handled this dangerous situation, and nobody was injured. It highlighted that the training our Deputies and Emergency Response Team undergo is efficient and effective, Sheriff Brandon "B.J." Fletcher said.