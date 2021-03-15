WINONA, Texas — A Marshall man has been indicted for the murder of an East Texas pastor, Mark McWilliams, 62, of Frankston, in January.
RELATED ARTICLE - Marshall man named suspect in East Texas church shooting
According to Smith County judicial records, Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, of Marshall, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday in the Smith County 7th District Court.
On Sunday, Jan. 3, authorities said Woolen opened fire at Starrville Methodist Church, located on Farm-to-Market Road 16 in Winona.
The church is more than 160-years-old.