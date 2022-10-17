MARSHALL, Texas - A Naples man assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed someone and intentionally set fire to a camper early Sunday morning on Private Road 3454, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said.
Jeffery Wade Berry, 23, has been charged with arson, assault family violence causing bodily injury and two counts of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Deputies were called around 2:22 a.m. Sunday to PR 3453 after a caller reported "two people had been assaulted with a vehicle, one person had a laceration from a knife, and a camper had been intentionally set fire," HSCO said in a press release. "The caller identified the suspect as Jeffery Wade Berry, who had possibly fled in a red Honda Accord."
Deputies on the scene found Berry near the intersection of Lansing Switch Road and PR 3453 in the car and detained him, HSCO said. EMS provided medical care to all three victims, and the West Harrison Volunter Fire Department put out the camper fire. Two of the victims were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Lnogview, and the third was taken by air to Christus Mother Francis Tyler.
HCSO said investigators executed two search warrants on the property and completed detailed interviews, with the Harrison County Fire Marshal’s office assisting due to the information that the camper fire was intentional.
"The status of all three victims is two have been released, and the third is reportedly in stable condition," HSCO said. "This investigation is still ongoing."