LONGVIEW, Texas — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview ISD student-athlete.
Police said Lederrion Devonte Johnson is charged with murder for the shooting death of Rashaan Jefferson at the Preserve Apartments on Monday night.
Johnson was found at Motel 6 at 419 North Spur 63 on Thursday. The Longview SWAT Team responded to the location and Johnson was arrested a short standoff.
He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Jefferson was a beloved student-athlete through his years at Foster Middle School and was part of the Longview Lobos freshmen football team. Head football coach John King revealed the news to Jefferson's teammates Tuesday morning.