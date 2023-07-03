GLADEWATER, Texas - A 34-year-old man died Saturday after diving headfirst from an embankment around 40 feet high into water at Gladewater Lake that was just four feet deep.
Officers were dispatched to 1602 Lakeshore Drive, a usual swimming area surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom.
The victim was found unresponsive by witnesses who pulled him from the water and rendered aid, according to Gladewater Police.
First responders also tried to resuscitate him, but he died.
The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident.
Next of kin has been notified by the Gladewater Police Department.