MARSHALL, Texas - A Henderson, Texas man died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Marshall.
State troopers responded to reports of an overturned 18-wheeler that was traveling westbound on I-20 Monday evening.
Investigators say the driver of the semi, Aundre Brenard Bagley, 35, lost control of his rig when the front left tire when flat. The truck entered the median and rolled while in a side-skid. The cab then struck a tree. A pickup, driven by Marvin Thomas Cureton, 60, of Kilgore, Texas, was beside the semi. The pickup was damaged, but Cuerton was not injured.
Bagley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.