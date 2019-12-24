JEFFERSON, Texas - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday at Lake o’ the Pines.
“At approximately 1:45 this morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting incident in the Holiday Harbor area of Lake of the Pines,” Sheriff David McKnight stated in a press release.
McKnight said, upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old white male deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.
“According to witnesses in the home, the unknown suspect arrived at the home and a short altercation occurred prior to the murder,” the sheriff said. “The suspect fled in a possible dark colored mid-sized sedan.