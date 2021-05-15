MARSHALL, Tx- "It just makes me feel really good that people were actually caring about the situation and not just closing their eyes about it."
Semarion Humphrey, along with his mom and sister, were welcomed to Marshall from Plano on Saturday for an anti-bullying event. That event was hosted by Marshall Against Violence.
"We just wanted to encourage him, to let him know that we've been in solidarity with him in regards to standing and taking a stand against bullying," said Demetria McFarland, President of Marshall Against Violence. "We just wanted to show him some East Texas, Marshall Texas love."
The event came months after videos were posted online from a sleepover that 14-year-old Semarion attended. One video showed him being forced to drink what appeared to be urine. His mother said he was also slapped and shot with BB guns that night.
"At this point, we just have to turn it into something positive and take away good positivity from it," said Summer Smith, Semarion's mom. "And just not let it do what it was intended to do, which is bring him all the way down. And so we're just here to uplift him and everybody else has been too and so we really appreciate it."
Semarion said he hopes his story will help other kids.
"I'm hoping that more people are going to start to come out about their situations and that they're not going to be scared and are not going to be afraid to tell people what they've been through," said Semarion. Along the same lines, the President of M.A.V. hopes events like this one will help initiate change.