MARSHALL, Texas - The City of Marshall Public Works Department and contractors have begun smoke testing sections of the sanitary sewer collection system this week, the city said in a notification to residents.
The work is dependent on weather. As part of the testing, crews will blow a dense white smoke into the sewer system. Smoke that escapes will be used to identify cracks, breaks or other damaged lines that need repair. The goal, the city said, was to look for points of entry where rainwater may enter the underground pipe network.
“The City intends to locate and repair as many of these infiltration issues as possible so that a heavy rain won’t overwhelm the sanitary sewer system or interfere with the operation of the wastewater treatment plant.”
Crews will be testing in the following areas: Marshall Civic Center, 2501 East End Blvd.; Bergstrom Street; Cherrywood Street’ TSTC, 2650 S. East End Blvd., to Five Notch Road; the 3300 block of Monigold Road; 1604 Harper; 111 Memorial Drive; 300 East Moor Drive and Miller Drive; East Rusk and Bolivar; Murphy and South Garrett Street; and the Sewer Plant and South Service Road.
The testing should be completed by Oct. 31 if weather permits, the city said.