MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall City Councilmembers unanimously approved the installation of a curfew for all minors under the age of 17 within the city limits during Thursday’s meeting.
The ordinance went affect immediately after being approved by the city, though Police Chief Cliff Carruth said that the department would wait to get the information out to the public before they would begin fully enforcing the curfew.
“We aren’t trying to come down hard on all of our kids; what we are really wanting to do is provide ourselves with another tool to try to protect these kids,” Carruth said.
The curfew is effective within the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
All six councilmembers and Mayor Amy Ware spoke in favor of the ordinance, which amended the code of ordinance in the city to provide for penalties for those 16 years of age or younger found outside after curfew without a viable reason.
“We are not trying to be mean to our kids or take their freedom; this is for their safety and the safety of our citizens. We have had a lot of violence in the city lately, with more and more of our young people affected by it,” Councilmember Vernia Calhoun said.
Carruth said that he received support for bringing the ordinance to council from a number of local organizations, including last Saturday’s public forum hosted by Marshall Against Violence, and a number of New Town Neighborhood Association meetings, both of offered support in favor of a curfew.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham pointed out during the meeting that the ordinance is similar to what a number of neighboring cities have in place regularly, and that they have kept it in place for years.
“It also works to keep safe the kids that are just walking around late that aren’t doing anything, but are just innocent by standers who have become victims of crimes,” Carruth said.
A number of penalties are named under the ordinance, both for minors found in violation of the curfew and for the parents of minors who violate the curfew or businesses owners, operators or employees who violate the ordinance.
Penalties include a possible $500 for each offense, as well as additional penalties for any minor who violated the curfew three or more times within a 24-hour period.
“It depends a lot on the response we get as well, sometimes the parents will say that’s not my problem and that they don’t want to be involved, but we also have concerned parents who want to know how to help their children,” Carruth said.
The city is required by law to review the effectiveness of the curfew and consider a public hearing and report on the effects of the curfew before its third anniversary. The ordinance also instructed the city secretary to put an agenda item on the planned March 2024 city council meeting to meet this requirement.
“I commend you on this plan that you have here, this is not something you did last week, you have spoken to us about it and asked us about some ideas about how we can curb crime, and the things that these youngsters are doing,” Councilmember Leo Morris said, “I commend you for going out into the community to solicit ideas and to bring them to us here.”