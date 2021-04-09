MARSHALL, Texas - A family of five was displaced Thursday night after a fire claimed their home in the 1000 block of E. Austin Street.
“At 10:22 p.m., (Thursday), Marshall fire was dispatched to 1005 E. Austin Street for a residential structure fire,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
The fire chief said police and fire arrived on scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
“Luckily all of the five family members occupying the house were able to escape unharmed,” said Cooper. “There were no injuries noted.”
“This is a very old house and though there was very early notification and quick actions by the residents and emergency personnel, this is a total loss,” he said.
Red Cross has been notified.